Charges dismissed in Joplin street robbery case

Jun. 7—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed charges that a Joplin man was facing in a street robbery case.

Jeffery T. Sparlin, 42, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance stemming from an incident Feb. 25 in the 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.

The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case had alleged that Sparlin and an accomplice assaulted a third man, punching both his face and his pacemaker and throwing him to the ground and taking his cellphone. The victim told police the two attacked him because he owed Sparlin $35.

A small amount of methamphetamine purportedly was found on Sparlin's person when he was arrested in the robbery case and taken to jail.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.