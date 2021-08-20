Charges dismissed in July gun-pointing incident

Aug. 20—Charges that a Joplin man was facing from a gun-pointing incident a year ago and subsequent struggle with police were dismissed by the prosecutor's office on Thursday.

Lawrence A. Jones, 66, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor counts of assault on an officer and resisting arrest. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dismissed due to lack of cooperation on the part of the alleged victim.

A probable-cause affidavit states that on July 14, 2020, Tonya Robinson was walking in an alley in the 800 block of Jackson Avenue when Jones began yelling racial slurs at her. Jones then allegedly unholstered a handgun and pointed it at her, threatening to shoot her in the head.

She ran away, police were called and Jones struggled with officers while being arrested, according to the affidavit.