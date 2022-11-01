Charges dismissed for man accused in Norfolk triple homicide after witnesses fail to appear in court

A judge dismissed charges Tuesday against the only person to be charged in a triple homicide outside a downtown Norfolk bar after witnesses did not show up to court for a preliminary hearing.

Norfolk prosecutors said they were unable to move forward with the murder charges filed against Antoine M. Legrande Jr., 25, after two of three witnesses did not come to court. Legrande is expected to be release later Tuesday as a result.

Legrande was arrested two months after the March 19 shooting, which occurred outside Chicho’s Backstage on Granby Street. He was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm and two counts of malicious wounding.

Those killed in the shooting were Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, 25, Devon Harris, also 25, and Marquel Andrews, 24. The three were among a crowd of people who’d just walked out of the popular nightspot as it was closing.

Harris died on the scene, Jenkins died at the hospital, and Andrews died three weeks later. Jenkins, a Norfolk native, was an education reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press. Harris was a semi-pro football player from Portsmouth.

Prosecutors asked Tuesday for a continuance when witnesses didn’t show, but a different judge had been warned them in September that no more continuances would be granted.

The judge on Tuesday issued a show cause order that will require the two witnesses to come to court on Nov. 30 to explain why they were not present. Prosecutors said all three witnesses who were asked to appear in court Tuesday were at the scene of the shooting.

“A subpoena is not an invitation, it’s a court order to appear,” said Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi after the hearing.

Just five months before the shooting outside Chicho’s, Legrande’s mother was among three women killed in a shooting at Young Terrace in Norfolk. Legrande’s sister also was shot during the incident, but survived. The man charged in that incident is the boyfriend of Legrande’s sister.

Legrande’s attorney, Eric Korsland, said that his client was not at the scene the night of the shooting.

“I haven’t seen any evidence that Mr. Legrande was involved in this,” Korsland said.

Jane Harper. jane.harper@pilotonline.com