Charges dismissed in Newton County shooting incident

Dec. 20—NEOSHO, Mo. — Charges against a Goodman resident accused of shooting at the home of another man with a .30-06 rifle were dismissed Monday in Newton County Circuit Court.

Gerald W. Qualls, 34, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and sexual misconduct. But the prosecutor's office dismissed the charges when the victim did not show up to testify against Qualls.

A witness to the Sept. 23 incident called the Newton County sheriff's office after hearing gunshots followed by two men yelling at each other.

A responding deputy learned that the suspect in the shooting had left the scene in a pickup truck after having fired a couple of rounds at the home of a man who had been seeing his ex-girlfriend.

The victim told authorities he heard an engine revving outside his home and stepped out to see what was going on. He said Qualls was across the road yelling and cussing, and pointing a rifle at him. He started back into his house and heard two shots fired, one of which struck his house about a foot above his head.

The deputy wrote in a probable-cause affidavit that the round entered the home and passed through four separate sections of drywall before lodging in the trim of a living room window.

The resident told the deputy that when he retrieved a rifle from his house and fired a warning shot into the air from his front door, Qualls refused to leave, continued cussing and got on top of his truck and exposed himself to him before leaving when the ex-girlfriend drove by.

The deputy purportedly found two .30-06 casings and a bottle of apple liquor at the scene, and a police dog helped locate the rifle in some woods nearby.