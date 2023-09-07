Charges dismissed after prosecutors discover exculpatory evidence

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Julian M. Lozano was cleared of five felony charges and one misdemeanor charge after prosecutors discovered evidence that he did not rob a man in rural West Lafayette.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of armed robbery, pointing a firearm, possession of cocaine, theft and two counts of intimidation, according to court documents provided by Lozano's defense attorney, Shay Hughes.

Lozano faced more than 18 years in prison if he had been convicted, Hughes said in a news release. However, prosecutors informed Hughes they recently found exculpatory evidence, Hughes said.

Prosecutors filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss all charges, and Tippecanoe Superior 1 Judge Randy Williams signed the order on Wednesday, releasing Lozano from jail.

A rural West Lafayette man reported that he sometimes allowed Lozano to stay at his house in the 3700 block of North Tippecanoe County Road 650 West.

In the predawn hours of Dec. 27, 2022, the home's resident reported that Lozano woke him up and demanded his wallet and checkbook, according to the prosecutor's probable cause affidavit. The resident told deputies that Lozano had a gun and pointed it at him, according to the affidavit.

Lozano is not a free man, yet.

He faces a petition to revoke his probation in Tippecanoe Superior 5 on convictions of theft and unauthorized entry into an automobile, according to online court documents. His evidentiary hearing on the petition is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Lozano also faces charges of possession of meth and resisting law enforcement in Tippecanoe Superior 7 for a March 20 incident. His trial on these charges is Oct. 19, according to online court documents.

