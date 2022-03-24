Charges dismissed in St. Peter sexual abuse case

Mar. 24—ST. PETER — Charges of sex abuse against a St. Peter man were dismissed recently in Nicollet County District Court.

Twelve felony counts against 39-year-old Rosalio Anchando were dropped March 18 without prejudice — indicating prosecutors have the option of refiling the charges at a later time. A jury trial was set to proceed March 28.

He faced a dozen counts of felony sexual conduct filed against him in June 2021 after a then 17-year-old accused him of sexually assaulting her.

As prosecutors continued to evaluate the case, they determined they couldn't prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, said Nicollet County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer.

"It's always important to remember in these kinds of sexual assault cases, it's not a statement that we don't believe the victim," she said.

Anchando's public defender described the dismissed charges as a relief for her client, but said it never should've been drawn out this close to a trial.

"Although they ultimately came to the right decision, it never would've been charged the way it was if they did a thorough, competent and capable investigation up front," said public defender Tracy Bains.

The outcome isn't a win for Anchando, she added. Despite red flags in the allegations, she said, the case kept moving forward and left lasting damage on her client.

"He was deprived of his liberty, his family, his home, and unsupervised contact with his children," Bains wrote in a statement. "He had to pay significant monetary bail. He lost his employment. He is one more indigent person of color whose life was destroyed by investigative and prosecutorial incompetence and unchecked arrogance."

The criminal complaint from June alleged a witness hid in a closet and heard one of the sexual assaults. Bains said the story, along with inconsistent statements from the accuser herself, should've made the case seem unbelievable early on in the investigation.

Prosecutors obviously have a different view on what happened, Zehnder Fischer said, adding that sexual assaults are generally difficult cases to bring forth.

"We take very seriously our obligation to continually evaluate our case and make the appropriate decision," she said.

