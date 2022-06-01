Charges dismissed in Willmar sexual assault, false imprisonment case

Jun. 1—WILLMAR — All charges against a Willmar man accused of sexually assaulting and beating a woman in October 2020 have been dismissed.

Elmer Alfonso Menendez Vega, 51, made his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court in August 2021, facing three felony charges of third-degree criminal sex conduct — force or coercion, threats of violence, and false imprisonment — intentional restraint. He was also charged with two misdemeanors for domestic assault.

The dismissal was filed with the court May 25 by Assistant Kandiyohi County Attorney Laura J. Leitch.

The dismissal states, "The prosecuting authority hereby dismisses the above matter for the following reason: based on new evidence obtained from the alleged victim, the charges cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, considering the foregoing and in the interests of justice, the criminal matter referenced above is hereby dismissed."