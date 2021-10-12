Charges: Dispute over gun ended with man shot to death in north Minneapolis apartment

A dispute over a gun ended with a man being shot to death inside a north Minneapolis residence, according to charges.

Jeffrey V. Murray, 38, of Minneapolis was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Darren M. Blissitt, 59, on Sept. 9 shortly in an apartment in the 2000 block of N. Emerson Avenue.

Murray remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Blissitt called 911 about 2:45 a.m. and reported that he had been shot. Police and emergency medical responders arrived, then soon declared Blissitt dead at the scene from two gunshots to the groin.

Murray came to an apartment bedroom and asked about his gun. Blissitt said he did not have it. Murray pointed a gun at Blissitt, said "he was not playin' " and shot him.

Blissitt reached under his pillow, grabbed a gun and handed it to Murray, who shot Blissitt again before fleeing the scene.

On Oct. 7, Murray was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a gun and later charged. He said he had not seen Blissitt for a few weeks, despite an apartment building witness telling police that he let Murray in the building that night.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482