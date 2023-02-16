Charges: DNA links Eagan man to 2005 stranger rape of Wisconsin college student

An Eagan man is under arrest and charged with raping a college student near a bike path in Madison, Wis., nearly two decades ago.

DNA from the victim’s sexual assault kit led to the identification of 41-year-old Aidison Yang, according to a criminal complaint filed last week in Dane County, Wis., Circuit Court charging him with three counts of first-degree sexual assault.

Yang was arrested in Chanhassen on Friday and booked into the Carver County jail, where he remained Wednesday pending extradition to Wisconsin, jail records show.

Yang lived in Madison at the time of the 2005 attack, according to the charges. In recent years, he lived in Lakeville and on St. Paul’s East Side before moving to Eagan.

According to the Feb. 9 criminal complaint, a Madison police detective learned in September 2021 that there was a match in a national law enforcement database that linked the rape suspect’s DNA to Yang.

The complaint does not specify why Yang’s DNA was in the national database, and a spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which helped police investigate the assault, said Wednesday the agency could not comment on the case.

The complaint mentions that Yang in 2020 was convicted in Hennepin County of criminal vehicular operation, causing substantial bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol. As part of Yang’s sentence, he was ordered to submit a DNA sample, court records show.

“Years may pass, but we never stop caring about victims and their cases,” Madison police detective Kelly Dougherty said last week in a Wisconsin DOJ statement following Yang’s arrest. “Our team worked hard to make sure the victim in this case felt supported as the investigation gained traction after a new lead. While we cannot change what happened, we hope today’s arrest is another step toward healing.”

It wasn’t known Wednesday whether Yang has an attorney.

Attack happened just off bike path

A 22-year-old University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student reported to police on Oct. 15, 2005, that she had been sexually assaulted by a stranger just off a bike path in the Atwood neighborhood on the city’s east side, according to the criminal complaint.

After Dougherty learned of the DNA match, she re-interviewed the woman last year.

The woman told the detective that she left her home around 8 p.m. to walk to a coffee shop. While on the path, she noticed a man following her. He caught up with her and with a knife in his hand said, “You had better come with me,” she told the detective.

She said he pulled her off the path and over to some trees and said, “Don’t scream or I will kill you.” He put her on the ground and raped her.

She said she kept her hand on his hand that was holding the knife because she was afraid she was going to die, the charges say. The man ran away with her purse.

The woman ran home and immediately reported the assault. Police took her to the hospital, where a sexual assault nurse examiner conducted an exam to check for injuries and collect evidentiary swabs from her body.

Suspect lived in Madison, then Twin Cities

After the DNA match, Dougherty and other investigators began looking into where Yang was living at the time of the assault.

Dougherty learned that about six months before the attack, Yang, while living in Madison, was charged in Dane County with possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon. He pleaded guilty to the weapons charge and was sentenced in November 2005.

An agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice reviewed Yang’s income tax records, which showed he filed for the years 2006, 2008 and 2009-14, with a Madison address. Yang’s income tax records showed he lived in Lakeville in 2017 and in 2019, and on St. Paul’s East Side in 2018, the complaint says.

His first name was also spelled “Addison” in a record.

In Yang’s Hennepin County case, the complaint said he was driving drunk in Brooklyn Park, ran a stop sign while speeding at 60 mph and crashed into the side of a car. The other driver sustained a broken collarbone and arm.

The complaint also said Yang was convicted of driving while impaired in Wisconsin in October 2010.

Yang has one other conviction in Minnesota, for giving a peace officer a false name after a traffic stop in Edina in 2021.

