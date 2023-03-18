Charges downgraded against LCSO deputies accused of pouring hot water on inmates

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno speaks of the arrests of two corrections deputies on February 22. Since then, charges against the deputies, accused of pouring hot water on inmates, have been downgraded from felonies to misdemeanors.

Two Lee County deputies accused of pouring hot water on at least three inmates have had their charges reduced, records show.

Court records indicate that the charges Casey Howell, 26, and Enzo Finamore, 24, were downgraded from felony offenses to misdemeanor cases. Records indicate the charges were modified March 10.

Howell faces two battery charges, while Finamore faces one battery count.

Both former deputies initially appeared before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle. They've been reassigned to Lee Circuit Judge Josephine Gagliardi. The State Attorney's Office could not be reached for comment about why the charges were changed.

The two former deputies caused first- and second-degree burns after they poured hot water on several inmates, authorities said.

Throughout the investigation, authorities determined Howell injured inmates Yunier Graveran-Gonzalez, 25, formerly of Cape Coral, and Rickey Rumph, 57, of Fort Myers.

According to the report, Rumph's injuries included redness and irritation to his upper body, while Graveran-Gonzalez showed signs of extreme redness and irritation, coupled with pin-sized pustules that developed into what appeared to be blisters.

Howell admitted throwing hot water on Rumph and Graveran-Gonzalez after they kicked on the cell door and window, the report says.

Finamore was charged with injuring Keith Lamza, 43, of Cape Coral. Lamza's injuries included redness and discoloration to his right palm, which appeared to be healing. He was housed at the Lee County Sheriff's Office Core facility when the injury occurred.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Casey Howell, 26, is one of two deputies arrested after they injured at least two prisoners.

Finamore admitted to throwing hot water on Lamza in response to his misbehavior in the cell, according to the report.

What happened after the Lee County inmates were injured?

During a Feb. 22 press conference, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the area is used for inmates who are violent and a danger to themselves or others.

A deputy doing checks "immediately" notified his supervisor. They determined the injuries were first- and second-degree burns caused by the deputies, Marceno said. Authorities treated the victims on site.

Marceno said none of the victims reported the incident. Corrections personnel contacted the Major Crimes Unit.

As a result, Marceno said they've removed the hot water dispensers from the officers in the wing. It's one of several wings that didn't yet have security cameras. After the incident, the Sheriff's Office added cameras at the location.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Enzo Finamore, 24, is one of two deputies terminated and handcuffed Tuesday after they injured at least two prisoners.

They've also added a supervisor to observe the unit directly.

Howell faced charges of official misconduct, felony battery, and misdemeanor battery. Finamore was charged with official misconduct and misdemeanor battery.

Both bonded out Feb. 22 and were due March 27 for their arraignments. Finamore started with the Sheriff's Office in December 2021, while Howell started in 2022.

What were each of the victims in jail for?

Rumph is in custody, charged with assault and battery, both on a person aged 65 or older, jail records indicate. Graveran remains in custody on charges of fraud; loitering; and disturbing the peace.

Lamza was jailed and charged with criminal mischief of more than $200, jail records indicate.

