Charges: Driver with meth went 101 mph

Nov. 30—LE SUEUR — A Le Sueur man allegedly had methamphetamine in his vehicle and was talking on a cellphone when he drove 101 mph on a 55 mph road.

Vincent Michael Hill Jr., 38, was charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanors for careless driving and extreme speed Monday in Le Sueur County District Court.

A state trooper saw Hill speeding on Highway 169 and followed him onto Highway 19 at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Hill reached 101 mph before the trooper caught up to pull him over, according to a court complaint.

Hill had a phone to his ear when the trooper approached and did not put it down until asked. When informed he was going 101 mph, he responded he'd never gone that fast before.

Hill was arrested on a drug possession warrant in McLeod County. Methamphetamine and paraphernalia allegedly were found under the driver's seat of his vehicle.