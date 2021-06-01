Charges: Driver was over three times over limit at park

Jun. 1—MANKATO — A man allegedly had an alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit when he drove to a Blue Earth County Park.

A witness reported a suspected drunken driver at Red Jacket Trail Park Monday afternoon.

A deputy found Christopher John Schmitz, 55, of Mankato, slumped over in the driver's seat of a car. A breathalyzer showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.31, according to a court complaint.

Schmitz was taken to a detox facility and was charged by warrant with gross misdemeanor DWI Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.