Charges dropped in 2003 Columbus cold case killing of Albert Woolfolk

Columbus prosecutors have dismissed charges in the 2003 cold case homicide of Albert Carter Woolfolk.

Assistant District Attorney Nathan Stewart filed Thursday to dismiss the charges against Alvin Shane Barfield, who was just indicted for the decades-old crime on Dec. 16. The reason for the dismissal was “insufficient evidence to prove a felony beyond a reasonable doubt,” Stewart wrote.

A grand jury indicted the suspect on charges of murder, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery for disfiguring Woolfolk’s body.

Detectives last year arrested Barfield in the July 2003 homicide. Police said Woolfolk, 45, was stabbed more than 20 times as he was beaten strangled to death in his Habersham Avenue home.

Woolfolk’s mother and a worker for his aluminum siding company called police at 10:35 a.m. when they found him slain on July 18, cold-case investigator Stuart Carter said during Barfield’s preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Detectives later decided Woolfolk likely was killed the morning of July 17, after he was seen leaving a bar with three men around midnight in his silver Jaguar convertible.

The car was parked outside Woolfolk’s home, when his employees came looking for him on July 17. They knocked on the door, and got no answer, so they left, Carter testified.

Investigators inspecting the crime scene the next day noticed valuables were missing from the 2634 Habersham Ave. house.

Woolfolk had a big-screen TV in his living room, with a cable box atop it. The TV was still there, but police found the cable box upside-down on the floor of a sun room, Carter said.

From that box, police lifted a fingerprint, and found that it matched neither Woolfolk nor anyone in his family.

A fingerprint system matched it to Barfield’s right, middle finger, Carter testified, explaining Barfield’s prints had been collected when he was charged with other offenses, after Woolfolk’s death.

Barfield’s defense attorney, Jennifer Curry, questioned the validity of the alleged fingerprint match, and whether it was sufficient evidence to support the murder charge.

Story continues

Police got a warrant for Barfield on Dec. 30, 2020, and sent it to the U.S. Marshals, who picked Barfield up at his home on Jan. 21. He waived extradition in a court hearing the next day, and was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on Feb. 2.

Alvin Shane Barfield, 46, facing camera, center, had a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court Friday morning Feb. 5, 2021. Barfield is accused of murder in the July 18, 2003 slaying of Albert Carter Woolfolk. Barfield pleaded not guilty.