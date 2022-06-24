Charges dropped in 2020 car break-in case

Jun. 23—AMESBURY — A Connecticut man accused of breaking into cars parked on Tallowood Lane in 2020 saw those charges dropped Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.

But Willam Nazario Jr., 21, of Hartford saw charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, interfering with a police dog and resisting arrest continued for nine months without a finding.

In April, charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle were dismissed.

Nazario was arrested in July 2020 after the car he was in crashed off Kimball Road. Shortly before the crash, police were on Tallowood Lane speaking to residents who claimed someone driving a Toyota Highlander broke into their parked cars.

Following the crash off Kimball Road, Nazario and another man fled on foot.

K-9 Officer Thomas Nichols and his partner at the time, Achilles, was one of six officers who responded. After a search, Nazario was picked up but not before punching Achilles twice in the head.

Nazario, who refused to cooperate, was identified after police ran his fingerprints through a law enforcement database.

They determined the car involved in the crash was the same one Tallowood Lane residents spotted about the same time as the break-ins, according to then-Amesbury Deputy Police Chief Craig Bailey.

Police charged Nazario with nine offenses: four counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle, interfering with a police dog, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, using a motor vehicle without authority, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

