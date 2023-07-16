Some charges dropped for 3 accused of Careaga killings, murder trial set for September

While the most serious of the charges filed against three men accused of murdering four members of the Careaga family in 2017 remain in place, Kitsap County prosecutors have backed away from a set of secondary charges for the men after an attorney for one of the defendants sought to have those charges dismissed, arguing that they had been filed past the state’s statute of limitations.

A slate of first-degree murder charges filed against Danie Jay Kelly Jr., 44, and brothers Robert James Watson III, 51, and Johnny James Watson, 50, in Kitsap County Superior Court remains, and the men still each face a total of ten felony charges for their alleged involvement in the killings. The three men have pleaded not guilty to the charges. A consolidated trial for the three men is currently scheduled to begin in September.

Prosecutors originally filed 16 felony charges against each of the men in 2022, including counts of aggravated first-degree murder, which carries a penalty of a life sentence without the possibility of parole on conviction, as well as first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges.

Kelly’s attorney, Tom Weaver, argued in court documents in June that the burglary, kidnapping, assault and conspiracy charges had been brought past the state’s three-year statute of limitations for certain felonies and sought to have them dismissed, and in response in new charging documents filed July 6, prosecutors backed away from those charges for all three men, while adding one count of attempted first-degree murder for each.

Said Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney Chad Enright: “Our theory of the case remains the same, and the change in the charges doesn’t change the sentencing range that any of these defendants are going to be facing. The most serious charges are still being pursued.”

He added: “We’ve been so involved in this case since the beginning that we just didn’t realize how long it had been since this happened. While this case is always fresh in our minds, the reality is that it’s been a long time, and the statute of limitations has expired on some of the lesser charges. But the serious charges remain, and this is not going to have any impact on the amount of time that any of these defendants are facing.”

The January 2017 killings left dead four members of the blended Careaga family: John Derek Careaga, 43, Christale Lynn Careaga, 37, Hunter Evan Schaap, 16, and Johnathon Felipe Higgins, 16. Christale and the two teens were shot, and their remains were found at the family's home, which was set on fire, near Tahuya Lake in rural Kitsap County. John was also shot, and his remains were found in his burnt truck on a tree farm in Mason County. Investigators linked the killings to drugs and money connected to the family.

The murders sent a shockwave through the community, and it wasn’t until June 2022 that Kelly and the Watson brothers were arrested and charged. The three men have been held in the Kitsap County Jail without bail while their cases have been pending.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: 3 men accused of Careaga killings have secondary charges dropped