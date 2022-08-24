Charges dropped against 2 men accused in armed robbery of rideshare driver in Pittsburgh

The Allegheny County district attorney withdrew charges against two men accused of robbing an Uber driver in the West End.

TeJaun Davis and Kareem Harp both were charged in the robbery, but because the victim did not show up for court, all charges against the pair were dropped.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 2 suspects arrested following armed robbery of ride-share driver in Pittsburgh

A spokesperson for the DA’s office says they are still investigating the case, and charges could be refiled.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Pittsburgh police believed the pair could have been responsible for other carjackings around the city.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘That was my baby’: Mother of man shot, killed in Center Township speaks out, begging for justice Local high school football team facing fallout after alleged hazing incident Nick Kyrgios sued by women he said distracted him during Wimbledon finals VIDEO: Butler Broad Street Elementary School holds supply, clothes drive DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts