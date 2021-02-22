Charges dropped against Black teen arrested for walking in middle of icy Plano street

A Black Plano teen arrested for walking in the middle of the street in frigid conditions last week will not face charges in the incident, according to news reports.

Plano Police Chief Ed Drain told KDFW-TV he’s dropping a charge against 18-year-old Rodney Reese, who was arrested and spent a night in jail after he was stopped by Plano police as he walked home from work.

“There’s a lot information that we know about this case that we didn’t know at the time,” Drain told the television station. “Those officers didn’t know his age. They didn’t know he was 18. They didn’t know he worked at Walmart. They didn’t know where he lived.”

The police chief said the charge of pedestrian in the roadway was being dropped because it didn’t fit what officers had responded to that night.

Reese told KDFW-TV he believes race was the issue for his arrest.

“Just ‘cause I’m Black, that’s it,” he said. “I don’t think the call would’ve happened (if I wasn’t Black). Honestly, I really don’t.”

Plano police responded to a welfare call shortly before 11 p.m. on Feb. 16. A caller reported that a Black man wearing a short-sleeve shirt and shorts was walking down Hedgcoxe Road and was stumbling.

Officers found the man, later identified as Rodney Reese, who was wearing a short-sleeve shirt and long pants.

Temperatures were in the teens, and there was snow and ice on the road.

Plano officers were concerned for the man’s welfare and the possibility that could have been in a mental crisis, delusional or impaired, according to a post on the Plano Police Department Facebook page.

Reese lives with his mother and he was just a few blocks away from home.

The teen repeatedly told Plano police that he was fine, but officers continued to follow him for a few minutes, according to video of the incident.

“Dude, stop we are trying to help you,” Plano police said in the body camera video released on the department’s Facebook over the weekend.

“I’m trying to get home,” Reese said.

“All right, but you’re walking in the middle of the road,” an officer said.

“I understand that. My bad,” Reese said.

Reese later told KDFW-TV he was walking in the middle of the road because the sidewalk was covered in ice and snow.

“Are you cold?” an officer asked.

“No. I’m not,” the teen answered.

“Do you want us to give you a ride?” a police officer asked.

“No. I do this every night,” Reese said.

In the video, the teen kept walking away from Plano police until an officer said he was being detained.

“Let me go,” Reese said as he was being handcuffed.

Plano police said the teen resisted their efforts to handcuff him.

The arresting officer noted in his arrest report that although the teen committed the Class B misdemeanor offense of interference with public duties by resisting officers’ efforts to detain and handcuff him, the officers decided to seek to charge him only with pedestrian in the roadway, a Class C misdemeanor.

The Plano police chief said he backed his officers for checking on the teen.

“They should’ve taken him home, is where he should’ve gone,” the police chief said.

Recommended Stories

  • Black man sues Chicago Police Department over violent arrest

    Video shows the officers run toward Leroy Kennedy as he is walking. One of the officers slam him against a wall and then takes him down to the ground.

  • Black man arrested for walking on icy Texas street has charges dropped

    A misdemeanor charge has been dropped against a Black man who was arrested last week for walking home on a street during a snowstorm in Texas.

  • Ex-Florida officer arrested after livestreaming himself during Capitol riots

    You can not stop millions of people,’ said former North Miami Beach cop Nicholes Lentz. Another arrest has been made stemming from the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6. Nicholes Lentz, a 41-year-old former North Miami Beach police officer, was arrested on Friday.

  • Firefighters Free Horse From Icy Texas Pond

    Firefighters in Denton County, Texas, rescued a horse trapped in an icy pond on Thursday, February 18.The Denton County Fire Department teamed up with the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department to rescue the horse after it fell into a frozen pond shortly after noon on Thursday.Firefighters used hand tools and a chainsaw to break the ice on the pond before one firefighter donned a water rescue suit and coaxed the horse to safety. Credit: Denton County Emergency Services via Storyful

  • Capitol Police Officer Was ‘Absolutely Scared' as Rioters Called Him N-Word, Beat Cops With Blue Lives Matter Flags

    Harry Dunn, a 13-year veteran of the Capitol department, sat down for an extended interview on Monday in which he detailed the events of Jan. 6.

  • Capitol Police Officer: Trumpist Rioters Called Me the N-Word Dozens of Times

    ABC NewsA Capitol Police officer who was on the front line against the pro-Trump rioters that stormed the Capitol has revealed that he was subjected to relentless racist abuse while trying to defend the building.In an interview broadcast Monday on ABC News’ Good Morning America, Harry Dunn recalled being surrounded by rioters, his lungs burning from pepper spray and bear mace, and bursting into tears. When one of his colleagues approached him to ask what was wrong, Dunn said that he felt devastated by the unashamedly racist vitriol of the the Trumpist rioters.“I got called a [N-word] a couple dozen times today protecting this building,” Dunn recalled telling his colleague through tears. “Is this America? They beat police officers with Blue Lives Matter flags. They fought us, they had Confederate flags in the U.S. Capitol.”Democrats Will Pay for Letting Trump Off the Hook AgainIn the six weeks that he’s kept his silence, Officer Dunn has seen some people try to dismiss the riot as being purely motivated by politics. From his experience, that is completely wrong. The officer told ABC News: “Everybody wants to say that it was about politics and everything—but there was a large number of people in that crowd that were racist.”Dunn’s account of the day is terrifying. He described one particular moment when he was looking over the MAGA hordes and realized that any one of them could have a gun, and that he was an obvious target.The officer said: “If I can imagine what war is like, I would imagine it was like that. We had our guns out, we had our rifles, our long-guns, and I was on this stage and I’m thinking: ‘All these people out there, they’re armed too, they have guns on them.’ A sea of people and you can’t know who you’re looking at, which one is looking at you, and they see me out there with this rifle and I’m like: ‘I’m gonna get shot.’”Dunn spoke to BuzzFeed News in the days after the riot—though his account of the events was kept anonymous. During former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) used one of Dunn’s anonymous quotes from that article: “Is this America?” However, Dunn wishes the quote hadn’t been used.‘I Can Bring My Gun?’: Retired Couple Among Six Oath Keepers Charged With Conspiracy in Capitol Riots“It took me back to a dark place because I didn't say it for a catchphrase,” the Capitol police officer told ABC News. “I wasn't trying to create a slogan... I struggle… should I be proud? No, not at all... Those were my feelings and that was my truth—it wasn't a proud moment.”He praised his fellow officers who were there that day, including officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life after being attacked by rioters, and who Dunn described as a “brave” and “dedicated officer. Dunn also offered high praise for Officer Eugene Goodman, whose run-ins with rioters were caught on camera and have raised him to the status of national hero.“Eugene got caught on camera and I’m not surprised that he did the right thing, the brave thing, the heroic thing,” said Dunn. The officer added: “There were so many Eugene Goodmans that weren’t caught on camera that day... I’m proud to work with all of them.”As for the rioters, it’s clear what Dunn thinks of them. “They were terrorists,” he told ABC News. “They tried to disrupt this country's democracy—that was their goal... And you know what? Y’all failed because later that night, they went on and they certified the election.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Georgia police department closes case that named Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard

    The Dunwoody, Georgia, police department said Monday that it has closed a case which identified Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard as a person of interest — but not a suspect — in an unsolved Atlanta-area shooting from last summer in which no one was hurt but one round pierced a child’s playroom.

  • Ken Burns graciously allowed GQ to interview him about his new hairdo

    Ken Burns has changed his haircut. He didn’t announce this change as part of a promotion for a documentary series about trends in American hairstyles since the 18th century. Nor did he make a big deal at all about the fact, seismic to those of us who assumed Burns was perfectly content never to abandon his traditional mop, that he switched things up at all. While he may be content to spend time discussing far less important things, like his and co-director Lynn Novick’s upcoming Ernest Hemingway series or many other excellent documentaries, GQ understands that none of us are going to be able to concentrate on history lessons until we know more about the filmmaker’s new ’do.

  • Texas winter storm's devastation could leave many in financial turmoil

    The power is back on for most Texas residents, but the winter blast has left millions with unprecedented storm damage. Massive electricity bills, broken water pipes and flooding could leave many in financial turmoil. CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian joined "CBSN AM" from Houston to discuss.

  • Body found in South Shore garbage can, police say

    A death investigation is underway after a man was discovered in a garbage can in the South Shore neighborhood Saturday, according to Chicago police.

  • Colorado Police Had No Legal Standing to Stop Elijah McClain: Independent Report

    Family photoThe Aurora, Colorado, police officers who stopped Elijah McClain as he was was walking home from a convenience store—and then put him in a carotid hold in which he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe before injecting him with ketamine—did not have any legal basis for the August 2019 altercation, an independent investigation has concluded.The 157-page report, commissioned by the City of Aurora after McClain’s death drew worldwide condemnation, offered stunning details into the countless missteps involved in the 23-year-old Black massage therapist’s death. Independent investigators concluded in the report released Monday that “the post-event investigation was flawed and failed to meaningfully develop a fulsome record. These facts trouble the panel. However, it was not our charge to assess whether misconduct occurred; rather, our task was simply to report what we could learn from the record and make policy recommendations.”Investigators found that McClain’s death happened quickly; however, neither the resident who initially called 911 nor the responding officers even identified the 23-year-old as having committed a crime. “Within seconds of exiting their cars, officers used force on Mr. McClain which they sustained over an extended time period, including two attempted carotid holds,” the report states. “EMS waited almost seven minutes after arriving to interact with Mr. McClain, and their first contact was to administer the sedative ketamine.”“The body-worn camera audio, limited video, and Major Crime’s interviews with the officers tell two contrasting stories,” the report states. “The officers’ statements on the scene and in subsequent recorded interviews suggest a violent and relentless struggle. The limited video, and the audio from the body-worn cameras, reveal Mr. McClain surrounded by officers, all larger than he, crying out in pain, apologizing, explaining himself, and pleading with the officers.”Moreover, the report points the finger at the paramedics who sedated McClain with an inaccurate dose of ketamine “without conducting anything more than a brief visual observation.”After the incident, detectives failed to ask the officers involved basic questions, and instead “the questions frequently appeared designed to elicit specific exonerating ‘magic language’ found in court rulings,” according to the report.“In addition, the report of the Major Crime Unit stretched the record to exonerate the officers rather than present a neutral version of the facts,” the report states. “It is hard to imagine any other persons involved in a fatal incident being interviewed as these officers were.” The city hired a panel of investigators to examine the officers’ and paramedics’ decisions that led to McClain’s Aug. 24 death after intense national scrutiny. In the wake of outrage over George Floyd’s May 2020 death, protesters have called for renewed attention to several fatalities at the hands of police—including McClain’s. His mother, Sheneen McClain, said in a statement after the report’s release that she is “relieved that the truth surrounding the death of her son is finally coming to light.”“The independent investigation that was commissioned and paid for by Aurora makes clear what was already known: Elijah should never have been stopped by the police, never have been arrested, never have been subjected to extreme force by the police and should never have been forcibly injected with ketamine by Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics,” McClain said, adding that Aurora officials violated her son’s constitutional rights and the city is “responsible for Elijah’s tragic death by virtue of its employees’ unlawful and unconscionable actions.”She said the officials who contributed to her son’s death must be terminated. Colorado Attorney General Opens Grand Jury Investigation Into Elijah McClain’s Death“We felt it was important for the public to see the results of the investigation at the same time we received them,” Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly said in a Monday statement. “We welcomed how comprehensive and thorough the investigators were over the last six months. We are currently reviewing their report and look forward to hearing additional context during their presentation before we comment further. City management will work with the mayor and city council in coming days and weeks to assure the appropriate next steps are taken.”One of the three Aurora officers involved, Jason Rosenblatt, was eventually fired from the suburban Denver force after replying “haha” on a texted photo showing other officers re-enacting one of the chokeholds used on McClain at his memorial site. The other two officers—Nathan Woodyard and Randy Roedema—have been placed on “non-enforcement” duties.In addition to Monday’s report, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office has asked a grand jury to look at the case to determine if any criminal charges are warranted and the Department of Justice is also investigating. Last year, McClain’s family also filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Aurora.According to the official police report, the Aurora Police Department received a call from an unidentified resident at 10:32 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2019, about a “suspicious Black male wearing a ski mask.”But McClain, who had made the quick grocery run to pick up bottled tea for his cousin and wore an open-faced ski mask because he had anemia, which often made him cold, was unarmed and simply listening to music.The police report states that Woodyard, who was the first officer to arrive at the scene, asked McClain to stop three times. When McClain ignored the commands, Woodyard said he approached the 23-year-old, who allegedly told him: “I have a right to go where I am going.” In response, Woodyard said, “I have a right to stop you because you’re being suspicious,” before grabbing McClain’s arm.During the 15-minute altercation, the three officers tackled McClain to the ground and put him in a carotid hold after one officer was heard saying: “He’s going for your gun.” In the audio from the officers’ body camera, McClain begs for his life and he repeatedly tells police he couldn’t breathe.“I have no gun. I don’t do that stuff,” McClain is heard saying, after denying he is resisting arrest. “I don’t do any fighting. Why are you attacking me? I don’t even kill flies.”“Let me go, no let me go, I am an introvert, please respect my boundaries that I am speaking,” McClain also told the officers, according to the body-camera footage. When the officers told him to “relax,” McClain stated he was going home.While in the chokehold, McClain passed out, according to the police report.‘Bullies With Badges’: Colorado Takes Another Look at Elijah McClain’s Death in CustodyWhen medical first responders arrived, they injected him with ketamine to sedate him—even though McClain had passed out in the police restraint. He suffered a heart attack in the ambulance and was taken off life support six days later.The report concludes that Aurora paramedics failed to properly examine McClain before injecting him with nearly 500 milligrams of ketamine—a dosage that was “grossly inaccurate” estimation of the 23-year-old’s weight. Investigators state paramedics estimated McClain weighed 190 pounds when he actually weighed about 50 pounds less.“Aurora Fire appears to have accepted the officers’ impression that Mr. McClain had excited delirium without corroborating that impression through meaningful observation or diagnostic examination of Mr. McClain,” the report states.Once loaded into the ambulance, paramedics observed that McClain “did not have a pulse.” Authorities later said he “suffered a cardiac arrest and lifesaving measures were initiated,” according to the police report.McClain was declared brain dead at 3:51 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2019. The Adams County Coroner’s Office found that he died from “undetermined causes,” but did not rule on whether the police carotid hold—or the ketamine—might have contributed to his death. Soon after, the district attorney found that the three officers involved were not criminally liable. “In the Panel’s opinion, Major Crime investigators failed to meaningfully investigate the officers’ continued use of force after Mr. McClain was restrained, such as through a closer examination of the officers’ contentions that Mr. McClain continued to resist. Even once it should have been obvious that Mr. McClain was not able to resist or escape, given both that he was handcuffed and in the presence of multiple officers, the officers continued to use pain compliance techniques,” the independent investigation states. “Throughout, there were times when officers could be seen on body-worn camera footage adjusting and intensifying armbars and wrist-locks or pressing down on Mr. McClain’s back or side muscle groups, causing him to cry out in pain while they were on top of him. These appeared to be in response to almost any movement on Mr. McClain’s part. The officers were still discussing maintaining pressure holds right up until Mr. McClain was injected with ketamine—and even though he did not appear to be moving at that time.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Faith Hill’s 1960 Corvette To Be Sold At Auction

    This is a great addition to any collection, with a great supporting story.

  • Who is Merrick Garland? What to know about the longtime judge and Attorney General nominee

    Merrick Garland is prepared to enter the final and most influential stage of his decades-legal legal career.

  • Pennsylvania police officer charged after posting video storming the U.S. Capitol

    A police officer in Pennsylvania was arrested and suspended from duty after prosecutors said he posted a Facebook video of himself storming the U.S. Capitol.The big picture: Hundreds of people have been arrested for their alleged roles in the attack on Jan. 6 — including some Capitol police officers responding to the riot. Prosecutors have also arrested members of a far-right militia group on charges related to coordinating the attack using military-style tactics.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The FBI arrested Joseph Fischer, a patrolman with the North Cornwall Township Police Department, on Friday on charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering a restricted building without authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice, according to a criminal complaint.North Cornwall Township released a statement saying the officer has been suspended without pay.State of play: Fischer posted comments Facebook saying the insurrection was "needed to send a message that we the people hold the real power."Fisher allegedly said in his Facebook messages that "Word got out that I was at the rally...lol," and that he responded that he had no "regrets and gives zero sh---" when his chief questioned him about it.What they're saying: "Neither the Township nor any officer or employee endorses, accepts, or condones any alleged participation in a crime against the United States of America nor any act committed by an individual who may have illegally breached the United States Capitol on January 06, 2021," the township wrote in a statement, per NBC News.Go deeper: Merrick Garland vows to lead Capitol riot prosecutions if confirmed AGLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Plane debris rains down on Denver suburbs during fiery emergency landing

    Debris from a US passenger jet fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing on Saturday, with one very large piece narrowly missing a home. The United Airlines flight was bound for Honolulu when it suffered a right engine failure shortly after take off from Denver International Airport. Large pieces of debris could be seen falling from the sky in Broomfield, a suburb north of Denver, before the aircraft was able to return safely to the airport. Remarkably, nobody aboard or on the ground was reported injured, Broomfield Police Department said. Photos posted by the police department showed large, circular pieces of debris from the Boeing 777-200 leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles north of Denver.

  • Queen set to deliver Commonwealth Day speech on same day as Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview

    HRH will deliver speech shortly before Oprah interview airs

  • Pedestrians Run for Cover During Wild Police Pursuit in Miami Beach

    The teenage driver of a stolen car was arrested after leading police on a wild chase through Miami Beach on February 21.Police said the car initially fled from officers and then struck a motormen before several occupants bailed from the vehicle.This footage shows the car hopping a sidewalk and driving through a park as pedestrians scatter.Police said the driver, a 15-year-old, was arrested. Police said they found a firearm with an extended magazine on the driver’s seat. Two occupants of the car remained at large, police said. Credit: Miami Beach PD via Storyful

  • Biden's budget pick in doubt after Sen. Collins becomes 2nd lawmaker to reject her

    Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Monday said she would vote against Democratic President Biden's Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden, further imperiling her confirmation.

  • Supreme Court won't hear 2020 election case that questioned some Pennsylvania ballots

    Three conservative justices on the high court said they would have heard the Pennsylvania election cases, one vote shy of the four needed.

  • The Supreme Court rejected Trump's attempt to keep his tax returns secret from Manhattan's district attorney

    The Supreme Court has once again knocked away Donald Trump's attempt to prevent a grand jury from seeing his tax returns.