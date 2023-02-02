Charges dropped against Black veteran beaten by Colorado Springs police officers

Feb. 1—Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a Black veteran who was beaten by Colorado Springs police during a traffic stop.

On Oct. 9, Dalvin Gadson Ochoa, 29, was pulled over for driving without a license plate. During the traffic stop, officers claimed that they could smell marijuana in the car and attempted to arrest Gadson Ochoa.

When he asked why he was being detained and declined to get out of the car, officers punched Gadson Ochoa in the head over 20 times before removing him from the vehicle, body camera footage of the incident shows.

Following the incident, prosecutors charged Gadson Ochoa with two counts of second-degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence and driving without license plates.

The assault charges were dismissed in November, and the remaining charges were dropped on Monday, according to court records.

"By dropping the charges, the District Attorney has made it clear that these officers had no reason to detain Mr. Gadson for a DUI investigation much less beat him mercilessly and then smile for the cameras as he lay on the ground bleeding. In other words, this decision means that their actions weren't just excessive. They were unlawful," Gadson Ochoa's attorneys said Tuesday in a statement.

"Chief Adrian Vasquez said that Officers Colby J. Hickman, Matthew Anderson and Christopher K. Hummel did nothing wrong. But the reality is that they brutally beat Dalvin Gadson for a $15 fine and they should be investigated, arrested and prosecuted. Failing to do so puts lives at risk. Just ask Tyre Nichols' family," the attorneys said, referring to the recent police killing in Memphis, Tenn.

In a statement, Colorado Springs police Lt. Pamela Castro pushed back against the claims of Gadson Ochoa's attorneys.

"Contrary to the statement from Mr. Gadson's lawyer, Chief Vasquez did not say the involved officers 'did nothing wrong,'" Castro wrote. "Chief Vasquez has made no determination on the action of the involved officers. As we previously stated an internal investigation is occurring. This internal investigation is ongoing and it would be inappropriate for the Chief to make a statement prior to its conclusion."

In a separate statement, 4th Judicial District Attorney spokesman Howard Black said: "This incident remains under investigation by CSPD. Accordingly, further comment by the District Attorney's Office would not be appropriate at this time."

Prosecutors have yet to announce whether they intend to file criminal charges against the three Colorado Springs police officers involved in the traffic stop.

Gadson Ochoa, who was living in his car at the time of the incident, has filed a lawsuit against the officers who pulled him over, claiming they used excessive force without warning during the incident. He is seeking a jury trial for emotional and physical damages, as well as economic losses. No specific amount in damages is listed in the lawsuit.

In the arrest affidavit, the officers claimed that their use of force was justified because Gadson Ochoa had a knife in his car. The officers also claimed Gadson Ochoa was reaching for the knife during the encounter.

One officer can be heard yelling in the body camera footage that Gadson Ochoa was "assaulting" him.

In a previous statement, Colorado Springs police said "an administrative review of the officers' use of force was also conducted by the chain of command and was found to be within policy."

On Tuesday, Castro wrote: "Today the criminal judicial process regarding Dalvin Gadson concluded. The Colorado Springs Police Department makes arrests based on the legal standard of probable cause. The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office makes decisions regarding the prosecution of cases based on a different legal standard.

"The District Attorney's Office makes their charging decisions regarding the prosecution of criminal cases independent of the Colorado Springs Police Department."

Castro added that the Police Department will publicly release Gadson Ochoa's criminal case file in the next 24 hours.

