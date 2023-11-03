Charges dropped against Brooklyn dad after brawl

NEW YORK - Charges against Ting Lei, a Brooklyn father who was charged with assault, have been dropped. He had been facing an assault charge after an incident in front of his home that was caught on surveillance video.

"He is totally relieved," said friend and community advocate Karlin Chan. " He didn’t understand why he was being arrested," Chan said.

Lei was hurt on September 30th after he says some people showed up to his house following an incident two days earlier involving his son. According to Lei, it all started on the outdoor basketball court at IS 201 Madeleine Brennan Intermediate School.

It’s alleged a man named Hassan Saab interfered and escalated an argument between the Lei's son and several other youths.

The NYPD has confirmed that Saab is facing multiple charges related to the incidents. Lei says Saab injured him two days later in front of his home, but they were both arrested for assault.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s office told Fox 5 News Saab is pleading not guilty and the DA plans to pursue a felony indictment on the incident involving Lei.