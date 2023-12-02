Charges dropped against CPD officer accused of rape, extortion

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The charges against a former Chesapeake Police lieutenant accused of sexually assaulting and threatening a coworker were dropped in Chesapeake Circuit Court Friday.

Sean Maddox, 43, was arrested on June 1, 2021 after a Chesapeake 911 dispatcher accused him of raping her and sending threatening text messages after their romantic affair ended.

According to the online court system, four of his charges — rape by force, abduction with intent to defile, sodomy by force and stalking — were nolle prossed (set aside), while two extortion charges were dismissed.

10 On Your Side has reached out to Maddox’s attorney and the special prosecutor in the case but have not gotten responses yet.

We will update this story as it develops.

