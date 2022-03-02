Charges dropped against CPD officer accused of punching handcuffed suspect

A grand jury declined to indict a Chicago police officer who was accused of punching a handcuffed suspect who had been shot Christmas Eve outside a Near West Side police station, prosecutors said.

Officer Christopher Hillas, 43, was charged Feb. 16 with the felonies of aggravated battery on a public way and official misconduct, but a grand jury returned a decision of no bill for the indictment, which dismisses the charges against Hillas. On Monday, his case was dropped based on the grand jury’s finding, the state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Hillas has been a Chicago police officer since 2016, and he surrendered to the bureau of internal affairs the same day as the charges, the Police department said.

Hillas was relieved of his police powers Dec. 31 and the matter was turned over to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, according to the Police Department.

During Hillas’ bond hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Lynn McCarthy said on Dec. 24, police were at the 12th District station when they saw the suspect with a handgun. As officers approached, he fired the weapon at them, McCarthy said.

That prompted officers to return fire, McCarthy said, and the man was shot twice.

McCarthy said after a brief pursuit, the suspect surrendered and was placed in handcuffs and escorted to a squad car for transport to a hospital.

As they approached, Hillas opened the rear door of the squad car and told the suspect: “Here, I got you man,” according to McCarthy.

Hillas then began a search of the man from his waist to his feet, McCarthy said, as he’d been told the suspect’s weapon had not been found yet. Hillas then “stood up slightly and punched him four times in the groin area,” McCarthy said, adding that the suspect had not made any verbal or physical threats.

Grace asserted that Hillas believed the suspect hit him first.

Hillas was in a “vulnerable position,” with his head near the suspect’s knees, elbow and stomach, Grace said. He rose “very quickly” thinking the suspect was going to hit him and at that point, he and another officer “head-butted” each other, but Hillas though it was the suspect.

“While the search was deliberate and emotion was strong this was not a battery but an effort to remove a gun from an offender who had just attempted to murder two Chicago police officers,” Grace said.

Grace objected to the judge’s restriction on guns for Hillas, a ruling the judge said she made in an effort to treat Hillas the same as any other defendant.

