Charges dropped against Edison man accused of luring sexual predators to town

Charges against a former Edison mayoral candidate, for allegedly luring sexual predators to town and livestreaming the encounters on social media, were dismissed this week in Edison Municipal Court.

John R. Klotz, a Clifton attorney representing Christo Makropoulos, said the charges filed on Feb. 28, 2022 were dismissed because the complainants did not show up in court.

The charges of criminal restraint and terroristic threats were initially transferred to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office in March 2022.

But last summer the charges were transferred to Edison Municipal Court and downgraded to the petty disorderly persons offenses of disorderly conduct and improper behavior, court papers show.

But Makropoulos's legal issues aren't over.

According to court records, he is still facing petty disorderly persons offenses of improper behavior and harassment stemming from an Oct. 13, 2021 incident in Edison.

Klotz said he believes those cases have a February court date. Makropoulos has pleaded not guilty.

Makropoulos is also facing an obstruction of the administration of the law charge related to a July 4, 2023 incident. He has pleaded not guilty to the offense.

Makropoulos ran for mayor in 2021 as an independent but lost to Democratic Mayor Sam Joshi. He had previously unsuccessfully run for a seat on the Edison Board of Education.

