All charges dropped against Evansville teen accused of rape, battery

EVANSVILLE — A judge approved prosecutors' request to drop all charges filed against Luke Samuel Pokorney, who had been accused of raping and assaulting multiple girls.

Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge David Kiely formally approved the move on Monday, which will see three counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and three counts of domestic battery dismissed without prejudice. Pokorney was previously scheduled to go before three separate juries in October, November and December.

The dismissal comes after a Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office investigation determined there was probable cause to believe Pokorney raped, choked or otherwise assaulted at least three victims. Pokorney pleaded not guilty after his December arrest and was released from the Vanderburgh County jail on a $250,000 bond, court records state.

"We always believed that Luke committed no crimes and felt that he would ultimately be absolved of all wrongdoing," Pokorney's attorney, Barry Blackard, told the Courier & Press on Monday.

Though all charges faced by Pokorney have been dismissed, prosecutors could refile charges at a later date. In a motion filed on Sept. 12, prosecutors wrote that the state agreed to an "automatic expungement" of records indicating Pokorney had been charged in connection with the alleged assaults.

The document does not outline how or why prosecutors decided to nix their current case against Pokorney. Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Diana Moers has a policy to not speak about cases her office could eventually retry.

According to multiple sworn affidavits, investigators spoke to multiple alleged victims in November who accused Pokorney of sexually assaulting them. Pokorney was a Central High School senior and multi-sport athlete at the time, according to publicly available information, and the alleged incidents occurred while Pokorney was still a minor.

Shortly after Pokorney's arrest, Blackard argued that Pokorney should not have been prosecuted in adult court, though a judge ultimately denied a motion filed by Pokorney's defense asking for the case to be dismissed.

As of Monday afternoon, all three scheduled jury trials had been canceled.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: All charges dropped against Evansville teen accused of rape, battery