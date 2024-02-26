Charges dropped against ex-Hillcrest employee accused of sex act with teen resident

Charges have been dismissed against a former employee at Hillcrest Academy who was accused of engaging in a sex act with a teen resident of the now-closed program for at-risk boys.

Francine Thomas, 50, had been scheduled to stand trial beginning Tuesday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. She was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

At a hearing on Feb. 21, Judge Jody Luebbers dismissed the case, records show. Prosecutors were seeking a delay in starting the trial because the teen would not have been available Tuesday. He had been arrested in another state on gun charges, officials said, and was being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Feb. 21 hearing was the second time prosecutors had sought a continuance. The teen also didn't show up for a November trial date, said Thomas' attorney Jeffrey Adams.

"Ms. Thomas maintained her innocence the whole way," Adams said. "(The dismissal) is a good result for her."

Thomas was accused of engaging in a sex act with the teen sometime between February and mid-March of 2023 at Hillcrest, a residential program in Springfield Township for at-risk youth. She was fired immediately after officials learned about the allegations.

Hillcrest closed last summer. The court terminated its contract with the nonprofit, Rite of Passage, which ran the program.

Hillcrest Academy served boys between the ages of 12 and 18 who had a history of delinquent behaviors, mild mental health issues and special education needs.

The court is in the process of selecting a new provider or multiple providers to operate the program so Hillcrest can re-open.

Juvenile Court will be responsible for security, and the county will be responsible for maintenance and operation of the facility.

