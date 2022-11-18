Charges dropped against Florida prison guards accused of beating an inmate

WFTV 9 Investigates has learned that the Lake County state attorney has dropped charges against four former corrections officers in a case of inmate beating caught on video.

WFTV first showed you the cellphone video that captured what happened to Otis Miller inside the Lake Correctional Institution in 2019.

The state inspector general described the attack, which happened over a pack of cigarettes, as cruel and inhumane.

The charges have been dropped against the former officers.

In court records, the State Attorney said “there was insufficient evidence to prove one or more elements of the crimes charged.”

The state attorney went on to say, “there are facts and evidence that directly contradict the state’s ability to successfully identify the defendants as being the responsible party of great bodily harm.”

