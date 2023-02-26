Charges dropped against FMPD officer once accused of battery, records show

Battery charges have been dropped and the case against a Fort Myers police officer has been closed.

Stevens Anthony Zuniga, 36, had faced two battery charges after investigators claimed he struck two relatives during a domestic dispute, a Cape Coral police arrest report said.

Cape Coral police have not yet revealed why the charges were dropped.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Jan. 29, Cape Coral officers were dispatched to a house in the 1300 block of Southeast 11th Terrace following a disturbance involving weapons, the report says.

Deputies arrested:LCSO announces two Lee County correction officers arrested; accused of scalding inmates

Second defendant sentenced:Fort Myers man, 44, second defendant sentenced in Christmas Day 2018 drug sale gone fatal

Driver on the run:Fort Myers man, 53, seriously injured after Friday morning hit-and-run

Two female relatives were in the house at the time.

When officers arrived, the younger woman was walking barefoot, holding her toddler, visibly shaken. She struggled to explain what happened, crying and breathing heavily as she pointed at the house where she last saw Zuniga, the report says.

Officers reprted that they began walking toward the house and saw Zuniga on his knees at the edge of the driveway.

They again spoke with the younger woman after they arrested Zuniga. She received treatment her injuries, the report said.

She told officers she was at a party at a neighbor's house when Zuniga came "and had been drinking." When she returned home, she said Zuniga was angry and jealous about another man at the party.

She said both "exchanged ugly words". Zuniga pushed her, "banging the back of her head on the concreate." She added that as she fell she grabbed Zuniga by the back and might've scratched him.

When she was taken to an area hospital, authorities began to speak with an older relative. The woman said she was home during the argument, monitoring the toddler, who was asleep.

Story continues

She said Zuniga came in and pushed her against a sliding glass door. She added Zuniga threatened self-harm. When he became distracted, she told officers she retrieved a firearm and put it in a separate room.

Zuniga refused to speak, according to the report.

One of the victims asked to have the firearm stored at the police department.

Kristin Capuzzi, spokesperson for Fort Myers Police, said Zuniga has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of both criminal and internal investigations.

"FMPD is committed to holding its officers to the highest standard," Capuzzi wrote in a statement. "We will conduct a fair and thorough internal investigation once the Cape Coral Police Department’s investigation is complete."

Jail records indicate Zuniga faced a $5,000 bond and was released Jan. 29.

His arraignment was initially slated Feb. 21, but court records indicate the case was closed Feb. 9.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Case dropped against FMPD officer who faced two battery charges