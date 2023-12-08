Charges dropped against former CMS teacher accused of sex crimes with student

Charges have been dropped against a former high school teacher who was charged with indecent liberties and sexual activity with a student, court records show.

The 33-year-old woman was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student and two counts of sexual activity with a student. According to the police report, between May and June of this year, the woman met up with an 18-year-old student at a Charlotte hotel.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the woman charged was an English teacher at Rocky River High School who resigned from her position on July 28. A report was filed with CMS police on the same day she resigned.

On Friday, Channel 9 obtained dismissal paperwork noting the four charges against the teacher have been dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

“While the victim initially spoke with police, he has not been in communication with the State and shown no intent to assist in prosecuting the case. His testimony would be required to prove the crime,” it reads.

It also notes that the only evidence of a crime that police have is a screenshot, but they have no way to authenticate it. Prosecutors also said they couldn’t find that screenshot on the defendant’s phone.

Prosecutors concluded that the state can’t proceed without a cooperative victim or independently authenticated media (the screenshot).

