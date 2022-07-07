Charges dropped against former Gilbert teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with students

Gilbert Assistant Police Chief Mike Angstead updates the media on the status of Gilbert police officer Rico Aranda, who was injured in a shootout at a car dealership, at Gilbert Police Headquarters in Gilbert, Ariz. on May 5th, 2021.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office dropped charges against a former Higley High School teacher accused of engaging in inappropriate relationships with two students, County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Wednesday during a news conference.

Aaron Dunton, 35, was arrested on June 30 following a months-long investigation of misconduct with two minors at two separate schools Durton used to work for, Gilbert police said.

Police said they began investigating in April when allegations were made that a teacher was involved in a relationship with a 14-year-old student at Higley High School.

Dunton resigned from the school after the allegations were made.

During the investigation, police said another victim came forward with allegations against Dunton from when he was a teacher at Power Ranch Elementary, which is in the same district as Higley High School. Police said the victim was 11 when the alleged incidents happened.

Dunton was booked into a Maricopa County Jail on four counts of aggravated assault, one count of tampering with a witness and two counts of contributing to delinquency and dependency.

On Wednesday, Mitchell said MCAO dismissed the seven charges and sent the case back to the Gilbert Police Department for more investigation to be done following the arrest.

“We have a responsibility not to proceed with prosecution unless and until we are able to support our burden of proof," MCAO said in a statement released to the Arizona Republic on Thursday.

According to Karla Navarrete-Contreras, an MCAO spokesperson, the motion to dismiss was filed without prejudice, meaning the office can re-file charges against Dunton once more information is collected.

"The case is still active, the investigation is still active and we're working with the police agency on that," Mitchell said on Wednesday.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Charges dropped against teacher accused of relationships with students