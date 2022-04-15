Charges dropped against former principal of Catholic school in East Price Hill

Prosecutors have dropped all charges against the former principal of a Catholic elementary school in East Price Hill who was accused of stealing between $7,500 and $19,000 from the school.

Theft and telecommunications fraud charges against 53-year-old Richard Klus were dismissed last month in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, records show.

"Upon further evaluation of the facts and circumstances, it was determined that this situation would be more appropriately handled through civil remedies available to the Archdiocese," a spokeswoman for Prosecutor Joe Deters said in a statement.

Richard Klus, who officials have said was principal at St. Lawrence School until June 2021, was accused of using an Archdiocese of Cincinnati account to pay off his personal credit cards.

Court documents say the thefts took place between 2019 and 2020. Klus was charged in July 2021.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati said it was conducting a regularly scheduled financial review, when "irregularities in the financial practices" at the school were uncovered.

Klus is seeking to have the case sealed, so the public can't access it.

