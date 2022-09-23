Charges Dropped Against Former 'Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City' Star Mary M. Cosby

Mary M. Cosby came out victorious in a recent legal battle where she faced two misdemeanor charges.

The former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was charged in April of 2021 for two crimes, one for unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway and another for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Luckily, Cosby was found innocent and both charges were dropped by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office earlier this month after prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence to take the case to trial.

In a recent Instagram post, the former housewife celebrated her win in court by thanking her supporters who believed in her regardless of the haters.

“I don’t live my life to please people I live my life to please God,” she wrote in her caption. “To the people who are committed believing lies! Truth will always Stand. Love you guys!! So Much!! Don’t worry about haters let them worry about you.”

Cosby entered a not guilty plea in June 2021. Her attorney Stephen McCaughey exclusively told PEOPLE that she was “dragged into another family’s domestic situation” but was confident that the “misunderstanding” would be “cleared up soon.”

McCaughey recently shared that charges against the RHOSLC alumna were dismissed earlier this month by Judge Katherine Peters, in an interview with FOX-13.

“In this case, the right decision was made to dismiss it, and [Mary’s] happy with that,” McCaughey said.

According to a report from KSL, the assistant prosecutor Madison Barr requested the case be dismissed on Sept. 1 due to the prosecution team’s lack of evidence in a court file obtained by FOX-13.

On Sept. 7, six days later, the case was dismissed and would no longer go to trial.

Mary M Cosby’s son Robert Cosby Jr. was also charged with the same crimes. According to FOX-13, his case was dismissed back in February due to a lack of witnesses.