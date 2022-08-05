All charges dropped against former SJPD officer

Aug. 4—All charges were dropped against St. Joseph Police Department officer Ronnie Auxier after he was arrested in late July on suspicion of domestic assault and burglary.

According to court documents, Auxier forced himself into Jason Mills's house and inadvertently hit his wife, Amber.

A couple of days after the incident, Amber and Mills dropped all charges. Amber said Ronnie is a good father to their two kids, and he was given false information that his kids were in danger, which is why he broke into the house.

To deescalate the situation, she stepped in between Ronnie and Mills and was accidentally hit in the face. Before the incident, Ronnie had never physically assaulted her, she said.

The two are going through a divorce. Amber said it is because they aren't made for each other and is not related to any physical or verbal abuse.

Auxier resigned from the police department after he was arrested.

