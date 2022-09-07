Charges dropped against Henry Hill officer indicted after inmate injured

Editor's note: This story has been updated.

GALESBURG — The charges against against a Henry Hill Department of Corrections officers were dropped due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

A year after his arrest, Derek C. Cropp's record on those original charges was expunged.

Cropp had faced felony charges after he was indicted by a Knox County grand jury Dec. 7 for an incident in which an inmate suffered a broken clavicle. Cropp turned himself in to the Knox County jail the day the indictment was handed up.

Charging documents alleged that on March 29, 2018, Cropp pushed inmate Austin Carter into a wall, which results in Carter suffering a broken clavicle, and that Cropp knew he "was forbidden by law to perform" the alleged act while being employed as a correctional officer at Hill, 600 S. Linwood Road.

Robert Connelly: (309) 343-7181, ext. 266; rconnelly@register-mail.com; @RConnelly_

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Charges dropped against Henry Hill officer