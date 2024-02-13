Charges dropped against Hornets’ Miles Bridges in domestic violence incident

The state of North Carolina has dropped charges related to a domestic violence incident against Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges, for “lack of sufficient evidence,” according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

PAST COVERAGE: Hornets’ Miles Bridges turns himself in; accused of violating protection order

Bridges was accused of violating a protective order during a custody exchange On Oct. 6, 2023.

He was charged with three criminal counts, including a domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse, and injury to personal property.

Those were dropped.

The court documents filed on Tuesday stated that the victim gave different stories on who caused damage to her car’s windshield. The children were in the car at the time.

The victim initially told police a female at the house caused the damage but told them a few days later it was Bridges.

Then the victim told prosecutors she was unsure how her car was damaged.

“Given the lack of sufficient, evidence necessary to overcome the inconsistency of these accounts, the state would not be successful at trial,” according to the court filing.

A separate charge for violating a domestic violence protection order stemming from an incident in January 2023 was also dropped, according to court records.

#New: Today, charges were dropped against Charlotte Hornets player Miles Bridges. Prosecutors cited a lack of evidence on the three charges against him: DV protective order violation, misd. child abuse, and injury to personal property. @wsoctv — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) February 13, 2024