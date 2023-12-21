Charges dropped against Illinois residents forcefully arrested in Kenosha Applebee's

Prosecutors have dropped charges against two Zion, Illinois residents who police mistakenly identified and forcefully arrested inside a Kenosha Applebee's in July.

A video clip of Kenosha police officers' arrest of Jermelle English, who was holding a baby, went viral earlier this year, prompting an outcry from activists.

Police were looking for suspects in a nearby hit-and-run crash and incorrectly believed English and Shanya Boyd fit a description a witness had given. The people believed to be the actual suspects were in the restaurant bathroom at the time of the arrests.

Kenosha prosecutors charged English and Boyd with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct, and Boyd was also charged with marijuana possession. Rapper Jay-Z hired prominent attorney Alex Spiro for English.

Judge Gerad Dougvillo dismissed the charges against English and Boyd on Wednesday after a motion from prosecutors, according to online court records.

Two officers received suspensions after an investigation into their conduct. Michael Vences, who was seen in the video striking English, was suspended for four days. Luke Courtier was suspended for 10 days after he did not decontaminate Boyd after she was pepper sprayed.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Charges dismissed against man, woman arrested in Kenosha Applebee's