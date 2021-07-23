Charges dropped against ‘joking’ Queens substitute teacher who told middle school art students he’d shoot them

Josephine Stratman and John Annese, New York Daily News
·3 min read

NEW YORK — A Queens substitute teacher whose “joke” about shooting his art class students landed him in handcuffs walked out of court a free man Thursday, with the charges against him dropped even before he saw a judge.

Cops on Wednesday charged Alejandro Rocha, 52, with making a terroristic threat, after he told his middle school class, “If you won’t do as you’re told, I’m going to shoot you — and yes, I have a gun,” cops said.

None of the kids complained, but Rocha let his supervisor know what he said, and that put him in police custody.

His case was sealed — but Rocha told the New York Daily News he still faces consequences.

“According to them, it’s as if it never happened,” Rocha said of having his case sealed.

“But in the meantime, that’s not the truth. It did happen,” he said. “My (teaching) license was suspended. I’m not able to access the website that allows me to find (teaching) jobs. My TLC license to work for Uber got suspended, and I have to go to a hearing.”

As he returned home from his night in lockup, Rocha was exhausted and held a bag of Oreos. He still wore the clothes he had on at school Wednesday.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office refused to say if it had declined or deferred prosecution, and wouldn’t even say if Rocha still faced a criminal charge. The investigation is ongoing, said a spokeswoman.

Rocha said he meant nothing by his comment, which he made to a class of 11- and 12-year-olds at Intermediate School 5, the Walter Crowley School, in Maspeth. But he realized he might have gone to far, and tried to get ahead of any problems by telling a supervisor.

“I didn’t even yell,” he said. “I’m so used to the kids, I joke around with them. I made a remark that I shouldn’t have said. And class went on as normal.”

“It’s like when people say, ‘I’m going to throw you out the window,’ but they don’t actually mean it. I was just joking!” he said.

One student had a reaction in class, “and I said, ‘Of course I’m kidding!’” he recounted.

He said he’s been teaching the class for four hours a day for the past two weeks, and he and his students have built up a rapport.

Rocha said he went to his supervisor and told him: “Look, I think I made a bad call today. I made a joke that I shouldn’t have said. I want to tell you in case it comes back to you and is blown out of proportion.”

The supervisor asked him to write a statement, he said.

“The principal of the school doesn’t know who I am. She’s never come into the classroom to see how I work. And next thing I know, she comes in and tells me they are arresting me,” he said.

Rocha, who came to the U.S. from Bogota, Colombia, has been a substitute teacher since 2001. He has no prior disciplinary history, according to Department of Education officials.

“My intention is to clear this up,” he said. “Hopefully I can fix this and get back to work.”

———

