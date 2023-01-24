Charges dropped against last defendant in Willoe Watkins homicide case

Prosecutors have dismissed murder charges against an Alabama woman in a 2019 killing in which a woman’s body was found at the bottom of a well.

A Tuscaloosa County judge granted a motion Monday to drop the case against Monic Mochell Battles, al.com reported.

Battles had been scheduled to stand trial Feb. 6 in the killing of Willoe Watkins. Authorities say Watkins was beaten and strangled to death before her body was found in July 2019 wrapped in garbage bags and dropped down a well. Her killers then covered the well in concrete.

Watkins’ grandmother reported the 20-year-old woman missing on June 25 of that year, saying she had last heard from her a week before on June 17.

Soon after Watkins was reported missing, authorities received a tip from her brother that led them to the well on vacant property off Will Walker Lane in Vance.

A medical examiner with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences ruled Watkins’ cause of death blunt force trauma and asphyxiation, noting a broken hyoid bone.

“How could you do this to somebody so precious and beautiful and sweet and kind and caring?” Watkins' grandmother, Kathy Harrison, said before an August 2019 court hearing for two of the three suspects. “I’m emotional. I’m very hurt. I’m a little bit angry, too.”

Battles’ husband, Tyler Battles, was convicted of murder in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison. Two other men, Devon Trent Hall and Joseph Brandon Nevels, pleaded guilty in the case and received 30-year prison sentences.

Court records show an attorney for Nevels, who had previously told police Monic Battles participated in the killing, said in a recent court filing that Nevels was refusing to testify at her trial.

