Charges dropped against man accused in pregnant woman’s murder, DA says

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has officially dropped murder charges against a man Memphis Police (MPD) arrested for killing a pregnant woman in 2020.

Kevin McKinney was arrested for the murder of Keierra McNeil and her unborn child in a Walgreens parking lot on Walnut Grove.

It’s been more than two years and the gunman who killed McNeil and her unborn baby is still unknown.

Attorney Arthur Horne is representing McKinney, and says the murder charge is something his client shouldn’t have ever faced.

“Unfortunately for Kevin he was never called or picked up by MPD to come in and talk to MPD,” Horne said.

Horne says fifteen minutes before the shooting his client was seen on surveillance camera purchasing dog food from a pet store on Poplar and Highland.

Horne said investigators with the FBI also determined that at the time of the shooting, McKinney’s Apple watch pinged in Bartlett.

“It was very clear after they had his phone and his watch that he left PetCo and went to his mother’s house in Bartlett and was nowhere near the area of Walnut Grove and Forrest Hill Irene,” Horne said.

During the investigation McKinney spent three months in jail.

“I think if you spoke to any homicide investigator they would tell you it’s part of their protocol that they will either go out send a car to pick that person up or at least try to locate them and bring them in for questioning,” Horne said.

According to the DA’s office, they decided to drop the charges because they could not meet the burden of proof.

“But for technology Kevin would still be sitting in jail,” Horne said.

McKinney’s family said several investigators and prosecutors have been over the case.

The family said their frustration continues to grow because they do not know when justice will prevail.

“I will say this on behalf of Mr. McKinney, he is sorry for their loss. He has always wanted to be involved in helping find the killer,” Horne said.

According to McKinney’s expungement records, MPD has reassigned the case to its cold case division.

The expungement also says there are new leads in the case, none of them connected to McKinney.

