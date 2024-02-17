Charges dropped against man accused of harassing Ozark mayor

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A judge in Ozark has tossed the charges of a man accused of harassing Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship.

Bryant Fontenot, a recently retired decorated military veteran, was charged with harassment by Mayor Blankenship.

Photo of Fontenot at a city council meeting in October 2023

Fontenot was part of a group that pushed for the censure of Mayor Blankenship regarding comments he made about books from the Dale County Public Library, which the council did on a 3-2 vote.

These charges stemmed from a verbal fight between Fontenot and Blankenship after a regularly scheduled city council meeting on January 2.

Blankenship’s attorney claims that his client felt concerned after Fontenot walked up to him after the meeting and came up behind him to try and talk to him. Blankenship according to documents, told Fontentot to go away and threatened to get a restraining order against him.

Attorney Andrew Scarborough, who represented Fontentot, showed the court 8 pages of screenshots of a group message that included Fontentot and Blankenship. Scarborough showed the judge that Blankenship tried to talk to Fontentot through text outside of business hours and continued to text, even after being told to stop.

Following arguments from both sides, Scarborough filed a motion for acquittal saying that Blankenship’s side failed to present any evidence regarding the intent required of the charge.

Judge Barbara Wade on Thursday granted the motion and ruled that there was no evidence produced in the case that Defendant had intent to carry out any threat.

