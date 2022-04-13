Charges dropped against man accused of shooting Clayton County officer, new suspect identified

A man who was accused of a shooting a Clayton County officer and a robbery victim is no longer a suspect. Police are now looking for a new suspect.

All charges relating to the March double shooting have been dropped against Arterio Crumbley. Police have now identified Charles Jacoby Santana Payne as a suspect in the shooting. Police are still searching for Payne.

We’re learning more about how the new suspect was identified, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

On March 2, Clayton County police responded to a shopping center on Riverdale Road to reports of an armed robbery. Police said a suspect shot Officer Ryan Richey and the robbery victim before he ran from the scene.

Police said they spoke with several witnesses and the victim and later identified Crumbley as a suspect.

Investigators released his photo the public to be on the lookout for him. Crumbley later turned himself in that night but maintained his innocence and provided an alibi to officers.

Clayton County police said they verified his alibi and dropped the warrants on March 16. Crumbley remained booked on another warrant for violation of probation for a different incident.

