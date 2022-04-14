Charges dropped against man accused of stealing $64 worth of school Christmas lights

Apr. 14—Criminal charges were withdrawn Wednesday against a Cairnbrook man accused of stealing Christmas lights from the school that once employed him as a custodian, authorities said.

Richland Township police charged Gary Franklin Zwick, 26, of the 900 block of School Road, on Feb. 7 with institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.

Police said Zwick cut down Christmas lights hanging in eight classrooms at Richland Elementary School, 338 Theatre Drive, on Dec. 14 and took the lights home to strip the wires and recycle the copper.

Charges were withdrawn after Zwick paid $63.98 restitution, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler said.

Zwick is no longer employed by the school district.

He still faces a summary charge and a $300 fine, Gribler said.

The case was filed before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.