Charges dropped against man beaten up by Georgia deputies inside jail cell in viral video

A Georgia district attorney’s office has dropped charges against a man beaten by deputies inside the Camden County jail.

Jarrett Hobbs, 41, was arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended/revoked license and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 3.

Video showed three deputies, Braxton Massey, 21; Mason Garrick, 23; and Ryan Biegel, 24, beating Hobbs inside a jail cell. All three of the deputies have since been arrested and charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Thursday, Hobbs’ attorneys announced the charges have been dropped against their client, including assault, battery and obstruction of justice charges that deputies filed after the beating.

The state declined to prosecute Hobbs’ original charges “in the interests of justice,” according to a dismissal letter.

“Let’s be clear: no one deserves to be beaten like that,” Harry Daniels said. “This settlement doesn’t make up for that, not by a long shot. But, at the end of the day, Mr. Hobbs’ charges were dropped , the officers who beat him have been charged and this settlement gives him and his family a new way forward. That’s something we can all be proud of.”

In November, Daniels’ office released two surveillance videos, which do not have sound, from inside the jail.

The first video shows Hobbs in a small cell, picking up a small object and what appears to be a sandwich off a bench when several officers come rushing in. The first guard puts a hand on Hobbs’ neck.

Other guards can be seen on the video coming in to help restrain him, and another guard comes in and starts punching Hobbs on the top of his head.

Another video from another angle shows a corrections officer unlock the door, then several guards enter the cell.

After about 35 seconds, the guards can be seen pulling Hobbs into the hallway and at least two guards can be seen striking Hobbs’ body with their knees.

Daniels’ office claims that one of Hobbs’ dreadlocks was ripped from his head during the incident.

