Charges dropped against man previously accused in Washington County fatal shooting that killed woman

All charges against a man previously tied to a drive-by shooting that killed a woman in Washington County have been dropped.

Kristin Barfield, a mother to three and grandmother to 12, was shot to death while sitting on her front porch with her boyfriend earlier this month. Her sister, Mishelle Dixon-Price, tells Channel 11 the suspects shot her sister in cold blood in the middle of the day.

Javarr Thomas had a warrant out for his arrest after witnesses said they saw him driving the car.

However, all charges against him have been withdrawn according to court documents.

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said, “The charges were withdrawn based upon the investigation and evidence gathered so far. Additional people or charges are possible as the investigation continues.”

Tyriq Moss, 15, has been charged with criminal homicide and multiple other charges, including two counts of attempted homicide in connection with the shooting.

Brandon Allen was taken into custody Saturday after witnesses said he was in the back seat.

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins had ketamine in system, ‘drank heavily’ before death Stolen pickup truck crashes into restaurant in Pittsburgh overlooking city skyline Carbon monoxide blamed for tourists’ deaths at Bahamas resort, reports say VIDEO: Police searching for man after his parents reportedly found brutally beaten in his apartment DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts