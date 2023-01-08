Charges dropped against man who threw cans of White Claw at Ted Cruz during World Series parade

A grand jury has dropped charges against a Texas man who threw unopened cans of White Claw at Ted Cruz during an Astros World Series parade in Houston.

A charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, was dismissed on Friday, according to a court filing obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

Mr Arcidiacono was arrested after he approached a police barricade during the Astros victory parade in downtown Houston on 7 November last year and threw two cans of the hard seltzer at the Texas senator.

Mr Cruz was standing on a float alongside military veterans and was struck in the chest and neck, Houston police said at the time.

He did not seek medical attention.

Mr Arcidiacono was apprehended by a parade-goer and admitted throwing the cans to police.

Ted Cruz was booed at the Astros World Series parade in Houston on Monday (Twitter / Fix Your Tie)

“I know, I’m an idiot. I’m sorry,” the suspect reportedly officers as he was arrested, according to a prosecutor.

He was released on $40,000 bond.

Footage of the incident went viral on Twitter, prompting a response from Mr Cruz.

“As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action.

“I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm.”