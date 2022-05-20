Charges dropped against Meck County detention officer accused of pistol-whipping teen

Charges against a Mecklenburg County detention officer have been dropped after he was arrested for assault on a female, communicating threats and a misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the officer was arrested on Wednesday and charged for an off-duty incident that happened at his home. According to the police report for the incident, the officer allegedly made verbal threats and assaulted a 16-year-old girl. The report also said the officer allegedly made verbal threats to a 17-year old boy, and also allegedly assaulted him by, “striking him in the head multiple times with the butt of his gun resulting in minor injury.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers responded to the incident, arrested the detention officer and took him to the Mecklenburg County jail to process him and charge him, authorities said.

The magistrate found no probable cause on all charges and he was released, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I was made aware of the supporting facts regarding this incident, and we have initiated an internal investigation,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement. “I was surprised by the alleged actions of [the officer] and the magistrate’s decision. We will work with the District Attorney’s office and if there is evidence to support that [the officers]’s conduct during this incident has violated our policies or if it’s later determined that probable cause does exist and criminal charges are filed against [the officer], we will take the appropriate action at that time.”

The detention officer has worked for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office since May 25, 2016. Channel 9 is not naming the detention officer since the charges have been dropped.

