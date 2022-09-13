Charges dropped against Miami media mogul arrested last June on sex abuse charges

Jason Binn is in the clear.

The New York District Attorney’s office dropped all charges against the embattled luxury magazine publisher, Page Six reports.

Binn, 54, was arrested back in June for allegedly grabbing a 16-year-old female relative’s buttocks over her clothing after a dinner at chichi Cipriani restaurant on Feb. 14. (There’s a sister restaurant in the Brickell area.)

Charges included forcible touching of intimate parts, endangering the welfare of a child and sexual abuse in the third degree.

“I hope no one ever has to go through this nightmare,” the co-founder of Ocean Drive magazine and other celebrity themed glossies told the newspaper in a statement.

At the time of his arrest, the DuJour CEO’s lawyer claimed the charges were made up by his estranged wife, Haley Lieberman Binn. The exes, who share three kids, are reportedly still locked in a bitter, protracted divorce battle. She has yet to comment on the matter.

“As to the future of my relationship with my children, I will continue to be the best and most loving father a man can be,” added the media mogul.