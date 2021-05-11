Charges dropped against one man in DeKalb homicide case

May 11—DEKALB — As of Monday, murder and weapons charges against John C. Anson in the shooting death of a Rossie man have been dismissed, according to the St. Lawrence County District Attorney's Office.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was initially called for a burglary in progress at about 2:30 a.m. May 4, at 580 County Route 18, where deputies say they found 40-year-old Justin A. Massey "deceased with a gunshot to his body."

Charges were initially filed that day against two of the property's residents, father and son Charles M. Anson, 51, and John, 29, as well as Kayla M. Briggs, 25, of DeKalb Junction.

John Anson was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon last week, but St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua on Tuesday morning said the investigation has led his office to determine "the murder charge was not appropriate."

He said a second-degree assault charge, filed against John Anson on May 5, still stands.

Charles Anson, also on May 5, was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor providing a punishable false written statement. He had already been charged the day of the incident with felony tampering with physical evidence and three counts of reckless endangerment. Ms. Briggs was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

John Anson has been released from county jail in Canton, where he was being held without bail. Charles Anson remains at the facility without bail.

Situated parallel to Route 11, nearly equidistant from DeKalb, Richville and Hermon, the property is a village of Richville address in the southern portion of the town of DeKalb.

Last week, Jessica A. Keefer said "it's not unusual" for police to respond to her neighbors' property. Mrs. Keefer has lived two houses east with her husband and five children for the last five years, and added she has frequently heard gunfire coming from the 580 address, though she said she didn't hear anything the morning of the incident.

The county District Attorney's Office, state police, state fire investigators, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the North Country Crime Analysis Center have assisted in the ongoing investigation.