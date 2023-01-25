Charges dropped against second man in shooting death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington

Charges against a second man in the 2017 shooting death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington were dropped Wednesday after prosecutors said he didn't "actively participate in the crime."

The decision to drop the single charge of accessory after the fact against Brandon McCray, now 23 years old, comes a day after his cousin, Tylan McCray, was sentenced to 35 years for the shooting.

Brandon McCray was indicted in August 2019 and a police affidavit said he was driving his grandmother's Kia Forte at the time of the shooting.

"Brandon McCray was charged with accessory after the fact for driving the shooter away," a spokesperson for the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said. "He did not actively participate in the crime. He cooperated, and the charge was dropped."

Laylah was shot in an apparent road rage incident that followed an argument between another driver and her mother, according to a police report. She died two days later from her injuries.

Laylah's two brothers and mother were also in the car at the time of the shooting.

The toddler, who was in a child's seat, was struck in the head, while other shots hit the side of the car. Her mother drove her to a fire station on Winchester where paramedics took her to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. She died two days later.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: DA drops charges against other man in 2-year-old's shooting death