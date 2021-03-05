Charges dropped against Stillwater man charged with kidnapping and assault

Ashlynd Huffman, Stillwater NewsPress, Okla.
·2 min read

Mar. 5—The state dropped charges Thursday for Robert Lavell Carter, 52, of Stillwater, who appeared in court for a case where he was accused of kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and first-degree burglary.

Carter is being represented by Virginia Banks and the state of Oklahoma was being represented by Assistant District Attorney Erica Garuccio.

Garuccio made the announcement Thursday that due to the victim not showing up to court for the preliminary hearing, charges would be dismissed without prejudice.

Banks asked the court to release Carter since the charges were dropped.

Carter has had several charges filed and dismissed by the DA's office for similar crimes such as the ones dismissed Thursday.

District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas gave a statement regarding Carter.

"When a victim continually refuses to cooperate, refuses to come in for meetings and refuses to appear for court after having been lawfully served to appear and the case cannot be prosecuted without her then the State has an ethical obligation to dismiss charges," Thomas said. "This case could not be prosecuted without this victim. Unfortunately, this defendant chooses this particular type of victim frequently. It is highly frustrating for my prosecutors."

Banks did not want to comment on behalf of her client.

Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse had motion hearing

Michael Phillip Kurtanic was charged with five counts of child sexual abuse in 2019.

He appeared in court Wednesday for a motion hearing to offer hearsay of children under 13, for when he goes to trial.

Judge Stephen Kistler heard testimony from the victim's mother and Saville Center employees Brandi Watts, a Nurse Practitioner, and Holly Chandler, the forensic interviewer.

After hearing testimony, Kistler determined that Watts would be allowed to testify during the trial and that the videos of the interview were admissible and could be played for the trial.

