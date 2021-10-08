Charges dropped against teen accused in Towson University shooting; attorney says he’s now considered victim, not gunman

Baltimore County prosecutors dropped charges of attempted murder against the 19-year-old man accused of opening fire at Towson University last month after his attorney argued a bullet hole in his clothes showed him to be a victim not gunman.

The prosecutors dropped seven criminal charges against Samuel Nnam of Greenbelt during a preliminary hearing Friday in Baltimore County District Court. The teen remains charged with two misdemeanor counts of possessing a handgun.

“I appreciate, so does Samuel, so does his family, the hard, almost never-ending work of Detective [Charles] Hardesty and the state’s attorney’s office to try and get to the bottom of this and try and do what’s right,” said Gary Bernstein, his defense attorney.

Three people were wounded, one of them Nnam, who’s not a Towson University student, when gunfire erupted during an unsanctioned party and concert at the heart of campus in the early morning hours of Sept. 4. Police initially believed Nnam shot himself while opening fire; now Bernstein said they believe someone else pulled the trigger.

“My client was in a physical dispute with someone and, apparently, got shot by one of that person’s friends,” the defense attorney said. “He said, Test my clothing; you’ll see I didn’t fire any handgun. I was shot.’”

Baltimore County police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bernstein said the gun charges remain against Nnam because police and prosecutors allege that surveillance video shows him toss a gun from his pants after the fight, though authorities did not recover the gun.

In charging documents, police wrote that surveillance footage shows three men, including Nnam and another of the victims, walking across the courtyard toward an unknown person. Nnam hits in the person in the head, police wrote.

Then, the video shows the crowd scatter, and Nnam lying in the courtyard where police later found two spent shell casings.

Police wrote that they analyzed the video and it shows Nnam reach down the front of his pants to pull out a gun and throw it away; someone else grabs the gun and runs.

Deputy Baltimore County State’s Attorney John Cox said the office plans to file new charges against Nnam over the fistfight.

“There is not currently available direct evidence that Nnam fired a gun but we believe we will be able to show that he possessed a handgun that night,” Cox wrote in an email.