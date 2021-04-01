Charges dropped against teens in Las Acequias Park shooting

The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Apr. 1—The case against two teenagers accused in a shooting at Las Acequias Park hit a snag recently when the victims were unable to identify the suspects as their attackers.

Charges against Emmanuel Galvan-Campos and Carlos Apodaca, both 17, were dropped last week.

The boys had been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and two counts each of aggravated assault in the Feb. 23 shooting, which injured another teen. Campos was arrested March 4, and Apodaca was arrested March 10, according to the Santa Fe Police Department. Both were released from custody after their preliminary hearing in Juvenile Court last week, when the victims could not identify them, Capt. Anthony Tapia said.

The case is not officially closed. Tapia said the department is hoping to refile the charges.

